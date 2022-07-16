By Chris King • 16 July 2022 • 19:14

37-year-old NASCAR legend stabbed to death in California petrol station

Bobby East, the legendary 37-year-old NASCAR driver has been stabbed to death while refuelling his car in a California petrol station.

Motorsport fans are today, Saturday, July 16, mourning the tragic loss of Bobby East, the 37-year-old legend of NASCAR racing. The three-time US Auto Club (USAC) champ died after being stabbed in the chest while refuelling his car at a petrol station in California.

A police manhunt has been launched for the suspected perpetrator, 27-year-old Trent William Millsap. The incident occurred last Wednesday, July 13, at the 76 petrol station on Westminster Boulevard.

First responders were immediately deployed to the location and the driving champ was transferred to a hospital but tragically died as a result of his injuries, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

A statement from Westminster Police said: “The victim was found on the ground suffering from a serious stab wound to the chest area. Officers attempted life-saving measures until OCFA paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a local trauma centre, where the victim succumbed to his injury”.

Millsap is known to the local police force and is said to have an outstanding parole warrant out in his name. The heavily tattooed homeless man is apparently a frequent visitor in the neighbourhood where the incident took place. Officials have warned the public that they should consider Millsap to be armed and dangerous.

In a prolific racing career, Bobby East achieved his first victory in 2001, aged just 16, he became the youngest driver to ever win the USAC National Midgets. East was immediately dubbed ‘the winningest USAC National Midget Rookie in more than a quarter century”, and was awarded the title of the USAC’s Rookie of the Year.

He claimed the USAC Silver Crown championships in 2004, 2012 and 2013, along with three USAC national driving titles. Between 2005 and 2008, East, from Torrance in California, drove in 42 NASCAR national competitions and notched up 22 USAC National Midget wins.

His death led to countless tributes on social media:

Very sad to hear of the tragic incident involving Legend USAC driver Bobby East. He was one heck of a wheelman. Thoughts and prayers to his family — Todd Bodine (Official) (@Team_Onion) July 16, 2022

Tragic news: Three-time USAC champion Bobby East had died. Please keep the East family in your thoughts. https://t.co/zzEWrtnVaS — SPEED SPORT (@SPEEDSPORT) July 15, 2022

Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park mourns the loss of Bobby East. Bobby earned three A.J. Foyt Championships from 2007 to 2009 at IRP, and helped further establish the East name in open-wheel racing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the East family. https://t.co/rA3yWP4br5 — Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (@RaceIRP) July 15, 2022

