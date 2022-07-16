Update 237 die in the first five days of Spain’s latest heat wave

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 July 2022 • 10:05

Heat wave Spain - Image krakenimages.com/shutterstock.com

9:58 pm July 16 – The latest figures released by health authorities in Spain show that at least 237 people died from the heat between July 10 and 14.

With more high temperatures expected and bush fires raging throughout the country, the high level of heat-related deaths is set to continue for some time.



High temperatures are also expected across Portugal, France, Germany and into the UK with all four countries issuing heat alerts. Fire warnings have also been issued in these countries as well as advice given that recommends people stay at home and refrain from travelling.

Authorities have also asked people to make water and shade available to pets and local wildlife, all of whom are affected by the extreme heat.

14:24 pm July 15 – Spain’s latest figures show that in the first three days of this week 84 are known to have died from the heat.

The latest figures issued earlier today show that another 41 people died on Tuesday as a result of ailments attributed to the heat. That number is expected to rise for the remainder of the week with temperatures continuing to rise on Thursday and with forecasts for the weekend and ensuing week showing the heat is expected to continue.

10:58 am July 15 – Spain’s latest heat wave has caused at least 43 to die in the first two days according to figures released by the Carlos III Health Institute.

The figures released on Friday, July 15 and as reported by Telecinco, say that the number of recorded deaths on Sunday, July 10 and Monday, July 11 were 15 and 28 respectively.

Those numbers take the number who have died due to the heat according to the Daily Mortality Monitoring System (MoMo) in June and July totalled 829 and 111 respectively, as of July 11.

With the heat wave continuing throughout the week, the Institute has warned these figures could be much higher when the latest figures are released.

In announcing the high level of deaths the Institute has repeated the need to take precautions by drinking plenty of water, avoiding direct sunlight, caffeinated drinks and alcoholic beverages.

The Institute’s Carolina Darias said: “Excessive heat can alter our vital functions when the body is unable to compensate for variations in body temperature and can cause problems such as sunstroke or heat stroke, or even aggravate existing previous pathologies.”

She added that you need to watch out for the symptoms, especially in the elderly, which include discomfort, dizziness, headaches, nausea and excessive sweating. With many not being able to afford air-conditioning, it is important to check that they take the necessary steps to remain cool.

These are all symptoms of heat stroke and if severe, help should be sought immediately or you could lose consciousness or even your life.

According to Mediored parts of Western Europe have been experiencing severe drought due to the heat wave, resulting in fires across Portugal, Spain, France and parts of northern Europe.

Temperatures reached 45ºC in the south of Portugal and Spain, whilst most of Spain’s interior has seen the mercury push past 40ºC. Although there has been respite during the week the temperatures are once again expected to push into the forties including in the UK where they expect to record their hottest day on record.

Elsewhere extreme temperatures have also been recorded with parts of North America seeing temperatures dry up lakes and cause forest fires, whilst Tunis broke a 40-year record on July 12 reaching 48ºC.

The far and middle east have both been recording high temperatures with the most extreme in Iran where the mercury hit a high of 52ºC in late June.

With successive heat waves set to continue throughout the summer more people could die, and at higher rates than the 43 experienced in the first two days of the latest bout.

