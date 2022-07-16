46-year-old man dies after drowning in Pollenca, on the Balearic island of Mallorca

By Chris King • 16 July 2022 • 22:30
Image of Cala Clara beach in Pollenca, Mallorca.
Credit: Google maps - Diggers
As reported to the media today, Saturday, July 16, by SAMU 061, a 46-year-old resident of the Balearic island of Mallorca died after drowning. This tragic incident occurred at around 2pm on the beach of Cala Clara, in the northern town of Pollenca. There has been no indication as to his cause of death.
SAMU061 Informa: Ahogado en Pollença, Mallorca. 1 afectado de 46 años rescatado en parada cardiorespiratoria por equipos de salvamento acuático que han iniciado maniobras de RCP. @SAMU061IB envía 2 unidades y 1 equipo de @apmallorca.
— SAMU061 IllesBalears (@SAMU061IB) July 16, 2022
SAMU 061 received a call at around 2pm informing the operator of a man who had suffered difficulty in the water. Emergency teams, including an Emergency Unit (UME) ambulance, complete with medics, were mobilised to the beach located in the town of Pollenca. They were joined by a basic life support unit, and a vital support unit.
On arrival, the medics carried out basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation manoeuvres, a technique which had already reportedly been used by the man’s rescuers, and a doctor from Pollenca. Despite the best efforts of all involved, including the advanced life support ambulance, a 46-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene, as reported by diariodemallorca.es.
