Brazilian defender Luiz Felipe swaps Serie A giants Lazio for LaLiga’s Real Betis

By Chris King • 16 July 2022 • 4:21

Image of Real Betis' Benito Villamarin Stadium. Credit: Google maps - Sebo Friedrich

Luiz Felipe has arrived in Sevilla from Lazio in Rome after signing a five-year contract with Real Betis.

Brazilian international centre-back Luiz Felipe finally arrived in Sevilla on Thursday, July 14. His private jet touched down at San Pablo airport, arriving from Rome in Italy, delivering the new signing from Serie A giants Lazio to LaLiga club Real Betis.

Felipe spoke the first words of his new career in Spain as he passed through the airport with his agents. “Yes, very happy, eager to start and meet my teammates. I already spoke with Pellegrini once, but now we can do it. A lot of Betis”, he told the waiting media.

The 25-year-old defender donned Hummel’s newly designed green and white shirt for the first time this Friday, July 15, the one that he will wear for the coming campaign. He also visited the Benito Villamarin stadium for the first time, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

This coming Monday, July 18, he will meet his new Betis teammates at the Luis del Sol sports city and start the next stage of his career in Andalucia. Felipe had actually signed his five-year deal ten days ago, after agreeing several months ago to the move from Rome.

With Luiz Felipe, Betis reinforces its list of central defenders, which now has five members: Bartra, Victor Ruiz, Edgar, Pezzella, and the Brazilian himself. The Brazilian central defender will be officially presented next week before travelling to the Netherlands to play in a friendly against PSV Eindhoven, the second of Betis’ pre-season warm-up matches.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.