By Matthew Roscoe • 16 July 2022 • 0:55

BREAKING: HUGE forest fire rages in the mountains of Andalucia's Mijas. Image: Ben Euesden/Euro Weekly News

Around 300 firefighters will remain on the ground in an effort to extinguish the fire that has been raging on the Sierra de Mijas.

UPDATE: 0:39 (July 16)

Antonio Sanz, the Deputy Minister of the Presidency for the Andalucian government has reported that around 300 firefighters will remain on the ground through the night continuing the battle to extinguish the fire that has been raging all day.

“The night is going to be intense”, he commented. During the hours of darkness, it is impossible for the aerial means to operate. That leaves the work purely to the ground forces, which will include around 200 Plan Infoca personnel, and 100 from the Provincial Consortium, according to malagahoy.es.

Of the approximately 2.300 people evacuated from their homes, all apart from about six or seven have relocated to homes of relatives. The Alhaurin el Grande municipal sports centre had been made available for the evacuees.

UPDATE: 6:38pm (July 15)

Residents of the Malaga municipality of Alhaurin el Grande have taken it upon themselves to help combat today’s blaze. Armed with chainsaws, they have proceeded to cut down pine trees which will form firebreaks in the areas of Ardalejos and Cara los Tajos, and hopefully slow the spread of the fire, according to malagahoy.es.

Casa del Guardamontes and the Fuente del Acebuche areas are already under threat by the rapid spread of this fire. People living in Buenavista and La Paca have already been evacuated. In total, 2,300 residents of Alhaurin el Grande and Alhaurin de la Torre have been evacuated since 1pm today, Friday, July 15.

🔴#ÚLTIMAHORA Desalojadas en prevención 2.300 vecinos de Alhaurín el Grande y Alhaurín de la Torre por el #IFMijas ▶️Desde primera hora de la tarde se está procediendo a desalojar a 1.000 vecinos, que se suman a los 1.300 que ya habían sido evacuados. pic.twitter.com/DJZpPAR24x — Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) July 15, 2022

As a result, the municipal sports centre in Alhaurin el Grande has been turned into a shelter for those escaping the blaze. The A-404 that connects Alhaurín el Grande with Alhaurin e la Torre is still closed off in both directions from Km 9 to 13.

UPDATE 4.26 pm (July 15) – “Alhaurin el Grande now being threatened by the fires,” Councillor Anderson wrote.

“The photograph clearly shows 3 separate fires on the Sierra de Mijas.”

He added: “I’m no expert, but 3 fires smack of arson. These people are criminals.”

Other Facebook users have shared videos of the blaze, which show fires in multiple different locations.

One Twitter user wrote: “Another fire in Malaga, Sierra de Mijas, is already being talked about in the press as once again intentional. Strong and changing wind, there are already hundreds of evictions and at the moment it’s as active as it gets… I shit on the sons of bitches who dedicate themselves to this, bastards!!!”

Otro incendio en Málaga, Sierra de Mijas, ya se habla en prensa que nuevamente intencionado. Fuerte viento y cambiante, ya hay cientos de desalojos y de momento activo a más no poder… Me cago en los hijos de puta que se dedican a ésto, mal nacidos!!! pic.twitter.com/PuB3440Zut — Jorge Galán (@JorgeGalanArt) July 15, 2022

It is unknown at this time whether they are linked.

An update from the Forest Fire Extinction Service of Andalucia said: “At the moment, more than a hundred professionals, 4 heavy firefighting vehicles and 15 aerial means are working on the area to stabilise it.”

🔴 ACTUALIZAMOS | #IFMijas. En estos momentos trabajan para su estabilización más de un centenar de profesionales, 4 vehículos pesados de extinción y 15 medios aéreos sobre la zona pic.twitter.com/t7nclDhb1y — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) July 15, 2022

UPDATE 2.44 pm (JULY 15) – At 1:25 pm on Friday, July 15, level 1 of the Emergency Plan for Forest Fires in Málaga was initiated due to the fire raging in the El Higuerón area of Mijas.

A huge forest fire is currently being tackled in the mountains of Andalucia’s Mijas.

Following the issue of a level 1 warning, Mijas town hall tweeted: “The Junta de Andalucía has activated level 1 of the Forest Fire Emergency Plan in Malaga.”

#IFMijas | #Mijas 🔴🔥 La Junta de Andalucía ha activado el nivel 1 del Plan de Emergencias por Incendios Forestales en Málaga. Seguiremos ampliando información pic.twitter.com/NydhFe8lKQ — Ayuntamiento de Mijas (@AytoMijas) July 15, 2022

A video from behind Costa del Sol’s Lauro golf club shows the true extent of the fire.

The Andalucian emergency services advised serious caution for residents in the area.

“The delegate of @MalagaJunta @carmen_casero has activated at 1:25 p.m. level 1 of the Emergency Plan for Forest Fires in #Málaga due to a fire declared in the El Higuerón area in #Mijas. Media acting in the area @Plan_INFOCA. A lot of caution.”

🔴#IFMijas La delegada de @MalagaJunta @carmen_casero ha activado a las 13.25 horas el nivel 1 del Plan de Emergencias por Incendios Forestales en #Málaga por un fuego declarado en el paraje El Higuerón en #Mijas 🚁 Medios actuando en la zona @Plan_INFOCA ⚠️ Mucha precaución pic.twitter.com/auUubwXXdM — Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) July 15, 2022

Videos taken from the hockey club in Benalmadena show the extent of the fire.

The A-404 road has now been closed to traffic from km 9 to km 13 in both directions at the height of Alhaurín El Grande Málaga due to the fire raging in the Sierra de Mijas.

🔴 #IFMijas Cortada al tráfico la carretera A-404 desde el km 9 al km 13 en ambos sentidos a la altura de #AlhaurínElGrande #Málaga por el incendio que afecta a la sierra de Mijas#InfoServicio pic.twitter.com/R15RW0seak — Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) July 15, 2022

ORIGINAL 12.54 pm (July 15) – Videos and photos have begun flooding social media showing a huge forest fire in the mountains of Costa del Sol’s Mijas that has broken out on Friday, July 15.

Users of Facebook and Twitter captured the moment a huge fire erupted in the mountains of Spain’s Mijas. According to early reports, the fire escalated rapidly.

Euro Weekly News has captured multiple pictures and videos of the blaze, which has spread quickly.

The Forest Fire Extinction Service of Andalucia tweeted that one coordination plane (ACOA-4), three helicopters (LA-7, MA-40, MA-41), one Super Puma (KA-70), three ground cargo planes (TA-2, TA-3 , TA-7), four BRICAS, four groups of forest fire brigades, two AAMMs and two regular fire engines have been deployed to the scene.

“DECLARED #IFMijas , #Málaga , in Paraje “El Higuerón”. Resources deployed: 1 coordination plane (ACOA-4), 3 helicopters (LA-7, MA-40, MA-41), 1 Super Puma (KA-70), 3 ground cargo planes (TA-2, TA-3 , TA-7), 4 #BRICAS , 4 groups of #BomberosForestales , 2 #AAMM and 2 fire engines.”

🔴 DECLARADO #IFMijas, #Málaga, en Paraje "El Higuerón". Medios desplegados: 1 avión coordinación (ACOA-4), 3 helicópteros (LA-7, MA-40, MA-41), 1 Súper Puma (KA-70), 3 aviones carga en tierra (TA-2, TA-3, TA-7), 4 #BRICAS, 4 grupos de #BomberosForestales, 2 #AAMM y 2 autobombas pic.twitter.com/53teGtvxMu — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) July 15, 2022

Mijas Councillor Bill Anderson shared video footage of the fire and confirmed that fire crews and police are on their way to the scene.

“Horror in Mijas in just 10 minutes,” one person wrote on Twitter.

One person on Facebook said: “Here we go again, to the right of Mijas pueblo from Cerrado del Aguila.”

Another person wrote: “Fire spreading fast behind Mijas.”

“Mijas pueblo on fire,” one person wrote.

Another Twitter user said: “@Plan_INFOCA possible fire in Sierra de Mijas? It is the image from Malaga capital.”

@Plan_INFOCA posible incendio en sierra de Mijas? Es la imagen desde Malaga capital pic.twitter.com/asKT6s24XP — Daniel Vicente Sánch (@danivicente78) July 15, 2022

One photo from Twitter user MB_88_ shows the huge billowing smoke from Verdecora in Malaga.

Desde Verdecora en Malaga hace unos minutos. pic.twitter.com/7D4krvVyQK — MB (@MB_88_) July 15, 2022

This is not the first fire to have broken out in Mijas recently.

In recent months, two raged in Marbella’s Mijas.

On Friday, July 1, a wildfire blaze occurred in the area of La Atalaya, Mijas, Malaga.

Prior to that, a big scrubland fire broke out on a mountain in the Malaga municipality of Mijas on Monday, June 27. In this instance, the flames spread rapidly due to strong winds.

