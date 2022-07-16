Bride-to-be refuses to cancel 16K dream wedding due to covid

By Annie Dabb • 16 July 2022 • 13:13

Image - covid wedding: MD_Photography/shutterstock

Bride-to-be is going ahead with her 16K dream wedding this weekend despite testing positive for Covid-19, after seeking advice on online forum Mumsnet.

Even though she did not show any symptoms, the bride-to-be tested positive during routine testing as part of her workplace’s precautions against the further spread of the virus. In an online post on Mumsnet she outlined her predicament:

“I am getting married on Sunday and having a large wedding with 80 day guests and an additional 100 at night. We have spent around 16k on the wedding and I have contacted my insurance provider and they are telling me I am not covered as current guidance would allow me to go ahead”.

The venue had also informed the due to be wedded couple that it was too late to cancel catering for the event. Suffering a “major meltdown”, the bride-to-be appealed to other users of the forum to advice on whether she should go ahead with her expensive dream wedding, confessing that if not, she would lose all the money that they’d saved and probably never be able to have their dream wedding.

Due to UK government guidance which allows those testing positive for COVID to go out in public, it is not illegal for the couple to continue with their wedding. In line with this advice, many comments on the post urged the bride-to-be to still go ahead with the wedding, despite the positive test result.

However, much of the encouragement go ahead with the big day advised not telling her guests, apart from those especially vulnerable such as “someone going through cancer treatment for example”.

Another comment reasoned that “it’s highly like that five-10 percent of your guests will have it without even realizing” and to go ahead because “there is no legal requirement to test or isolate”, as reported by Newsweek.

The bride-to-be confirmed that she and her future hubby would go ahead and tie the knot but make sure all guests were aware of the situation prior to their arrival.

