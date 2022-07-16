Chris Hemsworth gives up meat consumption for a kiss

By Annie Dabb • 16 July 2022 • 11:11

Image - Chris Hemsworth: Tinseltown/shutterstock

On the set of his newest movie Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth gave up meat for a kiss with vegan actor Natalie Portman, despite being renowned for his meat consumption.

38 year old actor Hemsworth bulked up in just 10 weeks on a meat-heavy omnivorous diet in order to play Thor in the 2021 film. He is known for consuming large quantities of meat on a daily basis. However, this week he sacrificed his meat consumption for a morning on the set of the film before a kissing scene with Portman, who has been vegetarian since she was 9 years old and vegan since 2011.

Portman, who has contributed money to various vegan businesses and narrated a vegan documentary called Eating Animals which aired in 2019, described the gesture as “thoughtful” and recently described her co-star as “really nice” to Capital FM, as reported by plastbasednews.org

Hemsworth’s personal trainer Luke Zocchi explained both his and Hemsworth’s surprise about the amount of protein you can get from beans a few years ago when Hemsworth undertook a vegan diet whilst filming Avengers: Infinity War, released in 2018.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.