Competitors in the Mojacar (Almeria) FaXtor contest have all got talent

By Linda Hall • 16 July 2022 • 18:44

MOJACAR FAXTOR: Second heat competitors, winners and runners-up Photo credit: Carol Newton

TALENTED amateurs continue to go through to the Grand Finale of the Mojacar FaXtor competition on September 16.

Kirsty Henderson, Shirley Burt and Sheryl Nicholson shared first place after they tied on equal scores in the second heat at Shea’s Restaurant on July 9.

Runner-up Ana Camona Bonaque (the contest’s only Spanish element so far) goes on to the Semi-final on September 9.

“The evening raised €125 for the Ukrainian Refugee Relief charity with more to follow,” organiser Carol Newton told the Euro Weekly News.

The third heat on July 14 at the Oasis Club, Camping Los Gallardos, which had seven entrants, was won by Toni G Scott, an American lady from Cariatiz. Maureen Groome from Turre was runner-up.

“We again raised over €120 euros, so support is truly there for this worthy charity event,” Carol said.

“Just wish we had some children or teenagers entering,” she added.

The competition has already raised more than €2,200 thanks to Carol’s head-shave in May, plus FaXtor entry fees, donations, football scratch cards and beer draws, without taking into account raffle ticket sales.

“A mystery virtual celebrity judge as seen on Britain’s Got Talent 2022 will be involved in the Semi-final and Final, giving encouragement to the contestants,” Carol announced. “All will be revealed shortly!”

The next heat will be held at Mimi’s Bar on Saturday, July 23 from 5pm to 9pm, with plenty of room outside for the performers.

The August 13 heat at Bar La Reva in Vera Playa will instead be hosted by Café Bar O Sole Mio in Pueblo Laguna.

Any bar wishing to take part should contact Ron Fazey (634381386 or email [email protected]).

