Covid numbers in Spain show a slight drop in infections and hospitalisations

By Chris King • 16 July 2022 • 2:36

Image of Covid vaccine. Credit: Julia Agin/Shutterstock.com

The latest Covid data from the Ministry of Health in Spain show a small decrease in both hospitalisations and new infections.

The Ministry of Health published its twice-weekly Covid numbers in Spain this Friday, July 16. These figures are compiled using data provided by the autonomous communities. This latest report showed the first decrease in the number of new infections for more than a month, which could indicate that the pandemic curve is in remission.

For the first time since June 10, the accumulated incidence rate of the coronavirus in Spain among those over 59 years of age has dropped. It now stands at 1,158 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which is 67 points less than last Tuesday, July 12.

Another 428 deaths have been reported in the last seven days, bringing the number of deaths in Spain since the start of the pandemic to 109,348. This figure is 100 deaths more than the 321 reported in the seven days leading up to last Friday, July 8.

The occupancy of beds in hospitals has also decreased slightly to 9.70 per cent, compared to last Tuesday when it exceeded 10 per cent. There are currently 11,713 patients admitted throughout Spain with coronavirus, of which 513 are in the Intensive Care Units (ICU). They occupy 5.88 per cent of the total beds, which represents a slight increase compared to the 5.7 per cent of last week.

In the last month, the general hospital occupancy in Spain has almost doubled with the escalation of transmission by the ba.4 and ba.5 omicron variants, rising from 5.5 to reaching almost 10 per cent.

