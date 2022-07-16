Easier route for pupils at Maria Cacho school in Turre (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 16 July 2022 • 14:11

: TURRE: Four-year wait for a direct route to local school Photo credit: Indalomania

AFTER a four-year wait, developers received the go-ahead to finish a road giving access to the Maria Cacho school.

Turre’s deputy mayor Martin Morales explained that constructing the road came to a halt owing to the siting of the school.

“It was slightly displaced, overlapping part of what was to have been the access road,” he said.

“It was impossible to make the road narrower and we were faced with the problem of altering the layout.”

A solution was finally found by realigning the developer’s plots of land and the road, Morales announced.

“We managed to reorganise the available space and now the road connects the school with Fuente Mora as originally planned,” he said.

As a result, up to 40 per cent of the pupils at the Maria Cacho school will have their journey to school reduced by 500 metres. At present they have to reach the school by another route involving a zone still under construction and a steep slope.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.