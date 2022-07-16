FC Barcelona agree €50m Robert Lewandowski deal with Bayern Munich

By Chris King • 16 July 2022 • 3:28

Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona have reportedly reached a €50m (£42.5m) deal for Polish striker Robert Lewandowski to move to Spain.

It has been reported on Friday, July 15, that Polish international striker Robert Lewandowski is to sign for Spanish giants FC Barcelona. According to Sky Sports, and numerous reliable Twitter sources, the player will leave the Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and have a medical in Spain later today, Saturday, July 16.

Robert Lewandowski will sign the contract with Barcelona during the weekend, already agreed since last February. Bayern will receive €50m add ons included. 🚨🇵🇱 #FCB Lewandowski didn’t want to discuss with Chelsea or PSG despite many approaches: only Barcelona, like Raphinha. pic.twitter.com/Q1WUsywyU2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022

The Spanish club will pay €50m (£42.5m) for the prolific goalscorer, who it is believed will sign a three-year contract, subject to his passing a medical. An option of a further 12 months is said to be included in the deal.

Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, here we go! FC Bayern have just told Barça that they have accepted final proposal. Agreement finally in place between all parties. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB Lewandowski asked Bayern to leave also on Friday – he will jlin Barcelona during the weekend. 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/nmodHuNscw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022

German champions Bayern had continually denied Lewandowski was for sale, but his departure can now finance their desired purchase of Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt. According to Sky in Italy, the club’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic was in Turin last Monday, July 11, negotiating a deal for the Dutch international.

It is thought that De Ligt will cost in the region of €80m (£67.7m) plus add-ons. He has apparently already informed the Serie A giants that he wishes to leave, even though he still has two years of his contract remaining.

