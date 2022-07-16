Four-hour wait with delays at Dover ferry crossings, airports quiet

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 July 2022 • 9:15
Ferry company DFDS has issued a statement saying that ferries are being delayed up to four hours due to French passport controls, however, the statement is disputed by passengers who say the problem is in Dover where insufficient check-in booths are delaying customer processing.
BORDER CONTROLS UPDATE – Ongoing delays at French passport controls. The wait time at the border is currently 4 hours. DFDS check-in points currently have a 30 minute wait time, once you reach us we will accommodate you on the first sailing. pic.twitter.com/Fe7Y1oLYdz
BORDER CONTROLS UPDATE – Ongoing delays at French passport controls. The wait time at the border is currently 4 hours. DFDS check-in points currently have a 30 minute wait time, once you reach us we will accommodate you on the first sailing. pic.twitter.com/Fe7Y1oLYdz
In a scene reminiscent of that in airports, the Port of Dover seems to be struggling to find sufficient staff to process travellers quickly and effectively.
DFDS has said that there is only a 30-minute delay at check-in points, however, those at the port say this is not true with only one lane operating.
P & O Ferries are also experiencing similar delays with one customer saying they queued to catch the 4.25 am and eventually were put on the 7.50 am sailing after severe delays in Dover. Others are saying they have sat in their cars without moving for between two and three hours, with seemingly few cars being processed.
"No queues"Is Boris Johnson running this service too? #Dover https://t.co/zlfT49cy3d pic.twitter.com/OMTJjM7kCn
"No queues"Is Boris Johnson running this service too? #Dover https://t.co/zlfT49cy3d pic.twitter.com/OMTJjM7kCn
The ferry company has asked travellers to be patient, saying they will accommodate everyone on the first available sailing as they try and clear the backlog.
Few delays are being reported at UK airports, unlike Dover where four-hour delays are being experienced. Tweets from passengers travelling through London airports say for the most part the process is running smoothly.
Delays are being experienced elsewhere with the worst in San Francisco where a bomb threat last night closed the airport.
