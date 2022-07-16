By Chris King • 16 July 2022 • 20:11

Image of National Police vehicle. Credit: [email protected]

A resident of the Malaga town of Ronda has been praised by the National Police for his honesty after he handed in a bag full of valuable jewellery and €1,500 in cash.

An honest citizen from the Malaga town of Ronda has been praised by the National Police for handing in a bag that he found. When opened, it was found to contain numerous valuable jewellery and €1,500 in cash. The bag has since been returned to its rightful owner.

According to a statement from the police, this incident occurred last Wednesday, July 13. A woman who had been on an outing to Ronda suddenly realised that she had forgotten her bag after visiting the famous bridge in the Tajo canyon. She immediately went to the police station to report her loss.

A few hours later, an 80-year-old resident of the town appeared at the station holding the bag that he had just found. The lady who had filed the lost property claim was contacted by the officers on duty, and she promptly returned to the police station.

After verifying that she was the legitimate owner of the bag, she was reunited with her valuables and money. “The woman felt very grateful to this honest neighbour from Ronda”, said a spokesperson for Ronda National Police, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.