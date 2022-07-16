Nine euro train tickets from Valencia to Madrid from October 2022

By Annie Dabb • 16 July 2022 • 16:46

Image - Ouigo: olrat/shutterstock

French Rail company Ouigo will offer train tickets from Valencia to Madrid for only €9 from October 2022. Tickets can be purchased through the Ouigo Spain’s website.

This new journey will make Ouigo even more of a competition for other high-speed, (300km per hour) low-cost transport services across Spain.

There will be three available journeys from Madrid to Valencia operating every day. Tickets will begin at €9 euros and increase in price for additional services and seat options.

The service will be in operation on Ouigo’s double-decker trains, with “land” tickets for the lower level and “sky” tickets for the upper level. These trains have 509 seats and this will equate to a total of 21,378 seats available each week between the two major Spanish cities.

The journey from Madrid to Valencia begins at the Madrid’s financial centre and pass through Chamartin-Clare Campoamor station before arriving at Turia’s capial.

Ouigo’s general director Helene Valenzuela has described this mode of transportations as a “sustainable, digital, and high-quality”, as reported by valencian.es.

There will also be an OuigoPlus package available would entitle those who wish to pay an extra €9 to a choice of XL seats and an additional suitcase (in addition to the one permitted on the standard ticket), as well as access to the OUIFUN entertainment platform on board.

Ouigo have indicated that the €9 price could “fluctuate over time” and will depend on how far in advance passengers book their tickets.

