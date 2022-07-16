Pop star Ricky Martin could face 50 years in prison for alleged incest with his nephew

By Chris King • 16 July 2022 • 0:34

Image of Ricky Martin performing during the 67th Sanremo Song Festival on February 7, 2017. Credit: Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock

Puerto Rican pop star Ricky Martin faces charges of alleged incest with his 21-year-old nephew and if found guilty he could face up to 50 years in prison.

Earlier this month, pop star Ricky Martin was issued with a restraining order in Puerto Rico. The order was linked to a claim of domestic violence by the singer, although the name of his alleged victim was not released because his identity was protected by Law 54. It has now been revealed that it was his 21-year-old nephew.

The 50-year-old star’s representatives have denied the allegations against him, but according to the Spanish media outlet, Marca, it was his brother Eric Martin who leaked the information. If proved to be true then Martin could face up to 50 years in prison for incest as the Caribbean island has strict laws that carry severe punishment for such practices.

He allegedly conducted a seven-month relationship with his nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez. This ended some months ago says the report. During their time together, the singer is accused of ‘exercising physical and psychological attacks’ on Sanchez.

When the restraining order was issued in June, a spokesperson for Ricky Martin told People that the abuse allegations were: ‘completely false and fabricated’. A date of July 21 has been scheduled for a court appearance in Puerto Rico.

Martin’s defence team maintain that the nephew was recently denounced by a woman for harassment after he had threatened to destroy her life. They added: “We are confident that when the true facts come to light in this matter, our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated”.

