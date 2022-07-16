Protect your pets and local wildlife from the heat with these simple tips

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 July 2022 • 12:24

Pets - Image Isselee/shutterstock.com

Pets and local wildlife also need protection from the heat in the height of summer and particularly in extreme heat conditions, but fortunately, there are some simple things that you can do to keep them safe.

With hot weather warnings out for the western extremes of Europe, the UK and the Iberian peninsula pets are just as likely to suffer as are their owners.

Wildlife will also be suffering from the heat but also as bush fires take hold with hundreds of thousands of hectares already having burned to the ground over the last few days.

Protect your pets

Make sure your pet is healthy before the summer begins, that they have had their check-up and all their jabs. Pets with underlying conditions are more likely to suffer in the heat. Give your pet plenty of clean, fresh and cool water (not ice water as the animal needs to cool down slowly, not rapidly) Provide well-ventilated shade, kennels in the sun only add to the heat. If need be wet towels and lay them down for your pet to lie on. Don’t leave pets in cars Brush your pets to get rid of excess hair or have them trimmed Walk your pets early in the morning and late at night, not during the heat of the day. Keep them off hot surfaces as their feet can burn Flat-faced pets need more care as they are more susceptible to overheating Look for the signs of overheating, excessive panting, difficulty breathing, increased heart rate, drooling, vomiting, weakness and dizziness.

You can always chat to your local vet or pet rescue for more advice, but if you are concerned about the animal’s health seek professional help.

Protect local wildlife

Local wildlife is often forgotten during times of excessive heat and wildfires, and it is important that we do what we can happen to help out.

According to Treehugger.com you should:

Keep the water flowing for birds, butterflies, hedgehogs and other wildlife. Cool clean and accessible water is very important for their survival. Make the water accessible, birds need the water where they can get to it safely as do smaller ground animals. Provide shade by encouraging plants to grow in your garden or in the natural areas around your home. Make food available if necessary but not so much as to make the animals reliant on you, it is important that they continue to hunt for their own. Wildlife will like pets display the same symptoms if suffering from heat exhaustion. If you find an animal or bird displaying signs of dehydration or heat stroke then seek help, in Spain you can always call the environmental team or Seprona on 112 or a quick search on the internet will help you find a local sanctuary.

Protecting your pets and local wildlife from the heat is common sense, what generally works for you works for them. But if you are not sure then chat to your local rescue centre or vet for more information and advice.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.