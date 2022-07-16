Protect your pets and local wildlife from the heat with these simple tips

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 July 2022 • 12:24
Pets - Image Isselee/shutterstock.com
With hot weather warnings out for the western extremes of Europe, the UK and the Iberian peninsula pets are just as likely to suffer as are their owners.
Wildlife will also be suffering from the heat but also as bush fires take hold with hundreds of thousands of hectares already having burned to the ground over the last few days.
You can always chat to your local vet or pet rescue for more advice, but if you are concerned about the animal’s health seek professional help.
Local wildlife is often forgotten during times of excessive heat and wildfires, and it is important that we do what we can happen to help out.
According to Treehugger.com you should:
Protecting your pets and local wildlife from the heat is common sense, what generally works for you works for them. But if you are not sure then chat to your local rescue centre or vet for more information and advice.
