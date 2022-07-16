By Chris King • 16 July 2022 • 18:22

Passengers checking the boards at Malaga airport. Credit: Tupungato/Shutterstock

The strike by easyJet cabin crew in Spain is not having as big of an impact on flights as union bosses anticipated.

As reported by the USO union, the second round of strikes in Spain by easyJet cabin crew members (TCP) has resulted in 3 flights being cancelled at Malaga airport today, Saturday, July 16. This was the total as of 1pm this afternoon, with 10 flights also delayed, and only 37 delays reported across the country.

Miguel Galan, the general secretary of USO at easyJet, blamed the limited effect of the strike on the company bringing in staff from other countries. He said it was down to: “the strikebreaking that easyJet is practicing to supply foreign crews to the Spanish crews who exercise their right to strike”.

The union boss insisted that they maintain: “a position open to dialogue with the company. We regret that the entity has remained immovable and firm, without any desire to talk to us, as if it did not care about the strike and the disastrous scenario we have”, according to laopiniondemalaga.es.

This second round of industrial action, called by the USO and Sitcpla unions, started yesterday, Friday, July 15. It coincided with similar action by Ryanair on Tuesday, July 12. Both airlines have more strike days scheduled through the second half of this month.

Ryan air cabin crew will be on strike on July 18, 19, 20, and 21, followed by July 25, 26, 27, and 28. easyJet will continue their industrial action tomorrow, Sunday, July 17, and again on July 29, 30, and 31.

Today’s easyJet strikes saw Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona airports suffer one flight cancellation each. Palma also had ten delays in five departures and five arrivals. Barcelona suffered five delayed departures and seven arrivals, while Malaga’s Costa del Sol facility had six departures and four arrivals delayed.

