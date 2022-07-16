Catalonia bans camping as temperatures to reach dangerous highs

By Annie Dabb • 16 July 2022 • 14:06

Image - Lleida: Jacinto Marabel Romo/shutterstock

The Catalan government have banned camping in 275 towns as temperatures to reach dangerous highs in July 2022.

As well as camping, Catalonian authorities have banned outdoor activities such as outdoor sports and leisure activities like hiking and walking in natural parks whilst the heatwave continues. There are concerns that the heat will cause wildfires in natural parks such Montrgri, Cap de Creus, l’Albera, Baronia de Rialp, Gavarres and Montserrat as well as various other locations across the country.

In the north-east province of Lleida, a fire broke out this week, which has already destroyed over 500 hectares of trees and could potentially spread to 2000. The Spanish Meteorological Agency (Aemet) are expecting temperatures to reach dangerous highs of 41 degrees this week.

The same temperatures have been predicted in London in the UK for this weekend, as the UK government issues its first red extreme heat warning, as reported by BBC.

The limitations will be evaluated regularly in line with continuous weather reports as to when they can be lifted and normal activity can resume. Farmers have also been banned from operating heavy machinery during the hottest hours of the day unless they are harvesting fruit, vegetables or rice, as reported by catalannews.com

Catalonian citizens have been warned to be “responsible, prudent and cautious” whilst the high temperatures persist, until the precautionary measures can be reviewed after the weekend.

