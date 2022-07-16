Turre (Almeria) joins VioGen to provide more protection against gender violence

By Linda Hall • 16 July 2022 • 12:38
MORE PROTECTION: Turre’s Local Government Board votes to join VioGen system
Photo credit: Turre town hall
This brings up to 26 the number of towns and cities in Almeria province where the Policia Local join the Policia Nacional and Guardia Civil as well as other Policia Local forces in protecting women who are threatened by violent partners.
The Viogen network makes it easier to control the situations of risk that these women are exposed to and to raise the alert if these escalate, providing adequate protection and preventing further violence.
At present, the Guardia Civil are currently monitoring 20 cases of domestic violence that have been reported in Turre.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.