Vera (Almeria) documentary provides an opportunity to visit the town’s past

By Linda Hall • 16 July 2022 • 15:47

VERA: The present-day town with Cerro del Espiritu Santo in the distance Photo credit: Ismael Olea

VERA town hall and the Diputacion provincial council have worked together on a documentary based on the town’s origins.

Entitled “Vera, donde mi tierra llega al mar” (Vera, where my land reaches the sea), it tells the story of Barya, the town’s original location on the Cerro del Espiritu Santo hill, which was destroyed by earthquake on November 8 in 1518.

The documentary presents virtual reconstructions of the site, which alternate with dramatised sequences based on the documented findings of University of Granada excavations carried out in 2021.

First aired in January during a Burgos (Castilla y Leon) conference and later shown at the Fitur tourism trade fair held last February in Madrid, the documentary is now at the centre of a digital marketing campaign financed by the Diputacion.

Miguel Guzman, who heads the provincial council’s Culture and Cinema department, congratulated Vera town hall on the project. “This demonstrates commitment to recovering, publicising and defending the cultural and historic heritage of a very significant part of Almeria province’s past,” Guzman said.

“Initiatives like these not only draw attention to this great legacy but they also attract tourism and revitalise our towns both socially and economically.”

The documentary can be viewed on Vera town hall’s https://youtu.be/cCdbXh77uWY YouTube channel.

