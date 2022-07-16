Watch – Spain and Portugal are literally on fire, warnings issued for France and Greece

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 July 2022 • 8:18
In Spain authorities are dealing with more than 33 active fires burning across the countryside, with an update issued on Saturday, July 16 saying that 18 of the 33 fires remain active. 12 are said to be under control whilst another three have been stabilised by local fire services. Road closures and evacuations have become commonplace as fires continue to rage.
15:51🎥#IFCasasDeMiravete #Cáceres
Este es el aspecto que presenta ahora mismo el incendio forestal que afecta al Parque Nacional de Monfragüe.@brif_iglesuela reubicandose en una nueva zona de trabajo.#IIFF
Somos #BRIF de @mitecogob pic.twitter.com/8E1aXfYtoh
— ATBRIF (@AT_Brif) July 15, 2022
With more high temperatures expected over the next week, authorities have not only warned of the potential for loss of life and further fires. They have also called on people to take the necessary steps to help prevent fires by taking their litter home with them, to refrain from smoking in dry countryside areas and to cut down dry grass and vegetation that is prone to fire.
🔥 Spain is literally on fire today pic.twitter.com/08xLcrZqhj
— Nature Is Lit (@NatureIs_Lit) July 16, 2022
Forest fire where my nieces live in Spain. Horrifying.#europeisburning pic.twitter.com/jwbFWMKMk6
— Stella Williams (@Montaillac) July 16, 2022
Spain is not the only country experiencing severe fires with Portugal having to evacuate residents in numerous areas.
Today, #wildlandurban interface #fire in Algarve, southern Portugal pic.twitter.com/BRISWpiBCO
— Paulo Fernandes (@FireLab_UTAD) July 13, 2022
A fire forecast put out yesterday suggests that Spain, Portugal, France and Greece are all at extreme risk.
#EFFIS Fire Danger Forecast for 15 July
🔥Very Extreme Danger forecasted in:➡️South & western #Spain🇪🇸➡️Central & southern #Portugal🇵🇹 ➡️Southeastern #France🇫🇷 ➡️Southeastern #Greece🇬🇷
Extreme Danger is present in areas of:🇵🇹🇪🇸🇫🇷🇮🇹🇦🇹🇭🇷🇧🇦🇲🇪🇦🇱🇸🇰🇵🇱🇭🇺🇷🇸🇬🇷🇹🇷🇨🇾 pic.twitter.com/mkmsshOvJg
— Copernicus EMS (@CopernicusEMS) July 15, 2022
