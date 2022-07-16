Watch – Spain and Portugal are literally on fire, warnings issued for France and Greece

BREAKING NEWS: Paul Ryder British bass player and Happy Mondays star dies Close
By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 July 2022 • 8:18

Spain and Portugal are literally on fire according to the General Directorate of Civil Protection in Spain and authorities in Portugal.

In Spain authorities are dealing with more than 33 active fires burning across the countryside, with an update issued on Saturday, July 16 saying that 18 of the 33 fires remain active. 12 are said to be under control whilst another three have been stabilised by local fire services. Road closures and evacuations have become commonplace as fires continue to rage.

With more high temperatures expected over the next week, authorities have not only warned of the potential for loss of life and further fires. They have also called on people to take the necessary steps to help prevent fires by taking their litter home with them, to refrain from smoking in dry countryside areas and to cut down dry grass and vegetation that is prone to fire.

Spain is not the only country experiencing severe fires with Portugal having to evacuate residents in numerous areas.

A fire forecast put out yesterday suggests that Spain, Portugal, France and Greece are all at extreme risk.

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

