By Chris King • 16 July 2022 • 2:10

Image of a cloudy sky with sunshine. Credit: cobalt88/Shutterstock

Here is the weather forecast for Saturday, July 16 in Spain, according to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency.

As predicted by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, the weather forecast for Spain on Saturday, July 16, shows a prevalence of slightly cloudy skies in most of the country. Only a few intervals of low clouds are expected on the Galician coast and in the area of ​​the Strait.

Daytime cloudiness is also expected in much of the interior of the northern half of the country and the central area. Showers and the occasional storm can not be ruled out, which in general will leave little rain. They are more likely in the Cantabrian mountain range, the mountains of Galicia, and northwest of the North plateau.

In the Canary Islands, there will intervals of low clouds in the north, and slightly cloudy with some intervals in the south. There is a high probability of calimas in the peninsular southwest and in the eastern Canary Islands, while there may be coastal fog in Galicia.

Daytime temperatures will fall in Galicia and rise in the northern third of the peninsula. They will have values ​​above 36/38°C in the Balearic Islands and most of the Spanish interior. They could exceed 40°C in the southwest, the Ebro and Duero valleys, and areas of the Cantabrian Sea. The minimums will decline in the southwestern half and rise in the northeast.

The Strait will again experience strong Levante intervals. Easterly component winds will be predominant in the Bay of Biscay and south of the Mediterranean area. Trade winds will blow in the Canary Islands, with variable winds, generally loose, in the rest of the country. There is the possibility of strong gusts in storms brought by both easterly and southern winds.

