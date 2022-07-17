By Matthew Roscoe • 17 July 2022 • 9:13

23-year-old French cyclist Alexis Renard confirmed to undergo heart surgery. Image: Facebook Alexis Renard

NEWS broke over the weekend that top French cyclist Alexis Renard is due to undergo heart surgery in August following the premature end of his season.

Alexis Renard, the 23-year-old cyclist from the Cofidis team, is set to have surgery at the Nantes University on Wednesday, August 3, after the sudden onset of a heart rhythm disorder.

“During exercise, I have a heart rate that increases like everyone else,” Renard said.

“But when I stop cycling, the intensity is always the same.”

Following tests from the CHU in Nantes, supervised by the Cofidis team, it was revealed that Renard needed an atrium removed.

“This feeling of arrhythmia is not compatible with the practice of high-level sport. I don’t want to take the place of a teammate if I’m not operational,” he said.

The seriousness of Renard’s situation has prompted the Cofidis team to move his surgery forward from October.

The young French cyclist had three top 10 finishes this season (on stages of the Saudi Tour, the Circuit de la Sarthe and the 4 Jours de Dunkerque) before his season was brought to a premature end.

Following the surgery, Renard’s recovery will take a total of three months and the team hope to have him back for next season.

“Of course, it is not an easy phase to go through mentally, especially as I won’t be able to race until February next year,” he said.

“But I feel that the team is with me and this support is particularly precious for me”.

Late on Saturday, July 16, the Cofidis team wrote on social media: “Following the appearance of heart rhythm disorders, @alexisrenard_ will be operated on August 3, thus signing the end of his season.”

Suite à l’apparition de troubles du rythme cardiaque, @alexisrenard_ sera opéré le 03 août prochain, signant ainsi la fin de sa saison. Plus d'informations ici ⤵https://t.co/ngKuLR4Ois pic.twitter.com/CMayWLCfjS — Team Cofidis (@TeamCOFIDIS) July 15, 2022

Social media users have flooded social media with well-wishes following the news.

One person said: “Courage Alexis, you will come back stronger next season! 💪”

Courage Alexis, tu reviendras plus fort la saison prochaine ! 💪 — Ankou (@ankou_bzh) July 15, 2022

While another person said: “Courage and good recovery! Heading for the 2023 classics.”

Courage et bon rétablissement ! Cap vers les classiques 2023. — JDfl (@juliendfl) July 15, 2022

One person wrote: “Good luck and good recovery and see you next year @alexisrenard_”

Bon courage et bon rétablissement et à l'année prochaine @alexisrenard_ — Patrick vauttier (@PatrickVauttier) July 15, 2022

“Good luck young man, come back to us quickly in great shape 🤞” another said.

Bon courage jeune homme, revient nous vite en pleine forme 🤞 — PIRATE PARISIEN|🇨🇵 TEAM AXEL ZINGLE 🇨🇵 (@LahainePSG) July 15, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.