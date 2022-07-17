By Anna Ellis • 17 July 2022 • 13:26

£39,000 (€45,800) of UK taxpayers' cash spent on Domino's pizzas for migrants. Image: sdx15/Shutterstock.com

Using government credit cards, officials spent more than £33,000 (€44,700) of UK taxpayer’s money at a Domino’s pizza branch buying pizzas for migrants over a five-month period last year.

Last July, the Home Office’s Clandestine Operational Response Team bought more than 200 pizzas in one go, they loaded them in a van and distributed them to migrants, according to the Mail on Sunday, July 17.

“The fact that the Border Force is having to resort to fast-food takeaways is symptomatic of the large numbers arriving, ” the chairman of MigrationWatch UK, Alp Mehmet, told The Sun.

MigrationWatch UK is a British think-tank and campaign group which argues for lower immigration into the United Kingdom.

Founded in 2001, the group believes that international migration places undue demand on limited resources and that the current level of immigration is not sustainable.

A spokesperson for the Home Office said: ‘The asylum system is broken and is costing the tax-payer an eye-watering amount of money.”

He added: “Our New Plan for Immigration will fix this broken system by breaking the business model of criminal gangs to prevent dangerous and unnecessary crossings.”

According to UK government figures, there were 4,540 people detected arriving by small boats from January to March 2022.

This is more than three times higher than the same three months in 2021 (1,363).

There were 28,526 people detected arriving on small boats in the calendar year 2021.

This compares with 8,466 in 2020, 1,843 in 2019 and 299 in 2018.

The month of November 2021, saw the highest number of small boat arrivals of any month in the last four years (6,971).

The number of arrivals in each month of 2021 was higher than in the comparable months in 2020. In 2020, arrivals were higher over the summer and peaked in September, reflecting seasonal weather patterns.

In 2021, arrivals similarly increased over the summer months to September, but also rose sharply in the Autumn, peaking in November.

