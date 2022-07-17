53-year-old British tourist drowns in Palmanova hotel swimming pool in Mallorca

By Chris King • 17 July 2022 • 21:37

Image of the swimming pool of the Palmanova hotel in Mallorca. Credit: Google maps - Globales Palmanova

A 53-year-old British tourist has drowned in the swimming pool of a hotel in the Mallorca resort of Palmanova.



As reported this afternoon, Sunday, July 17, a 53-year-old British tourist drowned while bathing in the swimming pool of a hotel in the holiday resort of Palmanova, on the popular Balearic island of Mallorca.

The tragic event occurred around 4:40pm at the Globales Palmanova Palace hotel, located on Calle Miquel dels Sants Oliver in the municipality of Calvia. Apparently, the bather showed symptoms of drowning and subsequently suffered a cardiac arrest.

Attempts to save the man’s life were reportedly made by lifeguards who pulled him out of the water, with officers from Calvia Local Police also arriving on the scene and collaborating. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was carried out until an ambulance and a mobile ICU arrived on the scene from the local health services.

Unfortunately, the man did not respond to their best efforts and he was confirmed dead at the scene. Guardia Civil officers also attended the incident and Palma Guard Court was notified of the death to order the removal of the body, as reported by diariodemallorca.es.