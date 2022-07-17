BREAKING UPDATE: Police provide update on active shooter situation in Las Vegas, Nevada

By Matthew Roscoe • 17 July 2022 • 8:08

THE active shooter situation on the Las Vegas strip that sparked panic inside one of Nevada’s most famous casinos has been dealt with, according to police.

UPDATE 8.08 am (July 17) – Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that reports of an active shooter were unfounded.

Videos emerged of people fleeing the scene after shots were heard outside the New York New York Casino on Sunday, July 17.

However, despite the panic, police said that there was no active shooter.

“Reports of a shooting near the MGM tonight are unfounded,” the police said.

“Initial reports are a glass door shattered causing a loud noise which startled people in the valet area.”

Further videos and photos showed security guards from the MGM Grand and police armed with rifles in the casino ready to tackle the alleged gunman.

Twitter user @SpacecoastPix shared pictures and wrote: “Now armed casino security and cops with rifles are moving across the @MGMGrand casino floor. Still lots of guests milling about and gaming still ongoing. Floor staff unaware of what exactly is going on.”

They continued: “More plainclothes security are moving through telling everyone that everything is OK now. Their explanation is someone was outdoors throwing rocks at glass doors and that started the panic. The stampede went through a large live poker tournament area and there were injuries.”

Other people speculated that maybe the police were unable to catch the shooter and called the reports unfounded.

“Definitely sounded like we heard gun shots lol not rocks. I believe it’s possible the person got away and the police has to make something up to calm people down.”

ORIGINAL 7.50 am (July 17) – Police in the US are currently dealing with an active shooter in Las Vegas, Nevada after videos emerged of people fleeing the scene from outside the New York New York Casino on Sunday, July 17.

According to early reports, multiple hotels have been placed on lockdown with some even being evacuated.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are currently on the scene.

Videos show LVMPD running towards the area with their guns drawn while civilians run in the opposite direction.

Other videos from inside the casino show people hiding behind furniture as chaotic scenes ensue.

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you with further information as it is made available.

