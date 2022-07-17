Aircraft of 8 people has crashed in Kavala, Greece

By Annie Dabb • 17 July 2022 • 9:52

Image - Kavala airport: Dwra/shutterstock

An aircraft of 8 people has crashed in Greece, near the city of Kavala late last night, according to initial reports by the fire brigade and the State TV.

The Ukrainian owned An-12 aircraft was a cargo plane flying from Serbia to Jordan, as reported by State TV ERT.

In video footage the plane, which has crashed in Greece, is engulfed in flames and nose diving downwards before appearing to explode upon making contact with the ground. Local residents have reported hearing explosions for several hours after the crash, as reported by timesofisrael.com

Fifteen firefights and seven engines were called out to extinguish the blaze which erupted after the aircraft’s crash. The scene is under investigation from the special response unit.

It remains uncertain what the aircraft’s 12 tonnes of cargo was, however it’s being treated as “dangerous material” according to a spokesperson for the fire brigade. Due to a strong smell emanating from the site of the crash, authorities are speculating whether there were dangerous chemicals aboard the vessel, according to timesofisrael.com

The pilot of the aircraft had requested an emergency landing due to a problem with the engines and had received instruction to land at either Thessaloniki or Kavala airport. However the signal was lost before the pilot could make the landing at Kavala airport.

