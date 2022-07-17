Beaches aren’t swimming pools, says mayor of Pilar de la Horadada (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 17 July 2022 • 19:31

SPRING STORMS: Beaches were eroded after two months of bad weather Photo credit: Pilar de la Horadada town hall

PILAR DE LA HORADADA’S mayor recently reminded beachgoers that a beach is not a swimming pool.

Jose Maria Perez Sanchez was responding on the town hall’s social media pages to complaints, about the local beaches.

“There is little sand on our beaches owing to storms in March and April,” he stated.

“These were not particularly intense but they continued for a long time and occurred quite near the summer.”

It was because of this that the central government’s Environment ministry authorised and provided sand for Mil Palmeras beach for the first time in years, he explained.

“More sand than ever was brought in but nevertheless, there is less beach.”

The same erosion has uncovered rocks at the water’s edge.“These have always been here, but they were covered with sand in the past,” Perez Sanchez pointed out.

“The problem is one that has to be solved over time, because we are dealing with a natural process. This isn’t a swimming pool where we can take action whenever we want,” he said.

There have also been complaints about the Posidonia seaweed which must now be left on beaches and removed only in exceptional cases with permission from the regional government.

As the mayor pointed out, removing washed-up seaweed also removes sand, which at present would be “completely counterproductive.”

The only exception is the Puerto beach where there are accumulations of both sand and seaweed, owing to the badly-designed port.

“The seaweed has been gone because 9,000 square metres of sand have been removed and redistributed on Pilar’s other beaches,” Perez Sanchez said.

