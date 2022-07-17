By Anna Ellis • 17 July 2022 • 19:02

Book claims Meghan Markle thought she could be Hollywood's Princess Diana. Image: Alan Fraser Images/Shutterstock.com

Meghan Markle thought she could be as beloved as Princess Diana.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry grew isolated by turning a blind eye to palace sensibilities the New York Post confirmed on Sunday, July 17.

Followers were quick to respond to the news. One tweeted: “Of course she did. Her intentions were quite clear if you watched the engagement interview.”

“Showing up at PE’s [Princess Eugenie’s] wedding with an open coat – she knew people would speculate she was pregnant. It was always all about her.”

“She was to be a teammate, not the star.”

Another responded: “She still does, but will never be anything like Lady Diana.”

“She can copy her style all she wants and the things she did and said, but she doesn’t have her elegance, class, manners. charm, poise, honesty, kindness and warm heart.”

Another tweeted: “Oh right Diana was basically an innocent teenager when she was engaged to Prince Charles and the media and the world fell in love with her.”

“Whereas MM [Meghan Markle] was almost double her age, was thrice divorced.”

“NO comparison possible and Diana loved being filmed with the kids often!!”

Another added: “One of these days, Harry is going to wake up and think, what the hell have I done?”

“Life with a narcissist is torture. I give them 5 years if that long.”

