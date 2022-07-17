By Chris King • 17 July 2022 • 21:00

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are believed to have got married in Las Vegas after obtaining a marriage licence in Nevada.

According to celebrity news outlet TMZ today, Sunday, July 17, after processing a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, on Saturday, July 16, Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have finally tied the knot.

A copy of the licence has reportedly been obtained by TMZ, showing it made out in the couple’s real names: Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez. Their marriage was also confirmed to the news outlet by a close source of the couple: “They did, indeed, get hitched, and the license is a signal they are now man and wife”.

They had previously been engaged between 2002 and 2004, and is the second time around for Affleck. He was married to Jennifer Garner for 10 years, until 2018, with whom he shares three children: Violet aged 16, Seraphina aged 13, and his 10-year-old son Samuel.

Jennifer has been married three times, ending her 11-year marriage to singer Marc Antony in 2011. They had two kids together: twins Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz. She had also been married from September 2001 to June 2002 to Cris Judd, one of her dancers, and from February 1997 to January 1998 to her first husband, Ojani Noa, a waiter from Cuba.

