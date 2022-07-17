Brooklyn Beckham dropped from Superdry £1m contract

By Annie Dabb • 17 July 2022 • 14:34

Image - Brooklyn Beckham: Cubankite/shutterstock

Brooklyn Beckham has been dropped from a Superdry £1million contract, as reported by The Mail on Sunday.

The fashion giant introduced Brooklyn, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, as their new brand ambassador in November 2021. His new role was celebrated at Superdry’s flagship store on London’s Oxford Street.

Superdry’s head Julian Dunkerton expressed his gratitude to have Brooklyn as an ambassador as it was “a testament to what we’re doing as a brand”. Dunkerton insisted that as a business, Superdry’s aim is to “effect positive change for present and future generations, a generation that Brooklyn is speaking to.”

In his role as ambassador Brooklyn modelled Superdry clothing and promoted Superdry products to some 14 million followers on social media platforms. Commenting on the brand, he revealed that the clothes were “so soft” and “so comfortable” that his then-fiancee Nicola Peltz “likes to sleep in them”.

However, celebrity chef Brooklyn received criticism for promoting the fashion brand’s vegan trainers despite posting and featuring in videos in which he is cooking and eating meat. There is speculation that this contributed to Superdry’s decision to work with “a different range of talent for Spring/Summer 22”.

After review, Superdry made the decision to drop Brooklyn from the £1 million contract. However, Brooklyn’s now-wife Peltz, has revealed that Brooklyn seeks career advice from his father-in-law billionaire Nelson Peltz. She says she loves “watching him learn from my dad”, whom Brooklyn regularly rings for career advice.

