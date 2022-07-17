Catalan independence on the cards again after discussion later this month

By Annie Dabb • 17 July 2022 • 13:16

Image - Pedro Sanchez: Alexandros Michailidis/ shutterstock

Catalan independence may be on the cards again later this month as Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez has agreed to talk with the Government of Catalonia’s president Pere Aragones later this month. The discussion is intended to resolve the ongoing conflict between the municipalities.

Last Friday, Mr Sanchez and Mr Aragones attended a meeting in Madrid. It was their first meeting since May 2021 and concerned a recent spying scandal which had caused friction in their professional and political relationship.

In May 2021, Sanchez’s phone, that of Defence Minister Margarita Robles, and those of other Catalan politicians were hacked with Israeli-made Pegasus hacking software. Data from Sanchez’s mobile device was leaked at least once. This led Sanchez to promise to pass a new law governing ‘classified information’ in Spain whilst Aragones temporarily froze relations with Spain’s central government until the circumstances of the scandal were made transparent, as reported by euractiv.com

In their most recent meeting Sanchez and Aragones agreed to further talks over the future of Catalan independence. The talks have been scheduled for the last week of July 2022. Isabel Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the Spanish government, made apparent that the meeting was intended to ensure “normalisation” between Madrid and the Catalan government, as reported by irishtimes.com

Discussions around Catalonia’s potential future as an independent entity had previously been timetabled. However, proceedings had been delayed by the pandemic and the electoral calendar. Some Catalan nationalists have also accused the Spanish government of refusing to engage.

