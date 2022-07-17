By Anna Ellis • 17 July 2022 • 18:06

Chelsea Football Club considering only employing covid vaccinated footballers. Image: Nattakorn_Maneerat/Shutterstock.com

Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel, has had to leave behind two midfielders due to their Covid-19 vaccination status while the rest of the team travels to the US.

When the Chelsea boss was asked about his frustrations around not being able to take two unvaccinated midfielders he joked that he should have vaccinated the players himself, according to the Sun on Sunday, July 17.

When Thomas was asked about whether vaccination status would come into his mind when deciding whether to sign a footballer he said: “Yes, it has to.”

“I know some players who I’d also take without vaccination. I have to say,” he added.

“But yes, it is a part of daily life at the moment.”

“We cannot force it. It is at the moment a very normal decision to get vaccinated. Both players [who cannot travel to the US] took the decision not to.”

“We need to follow the rules. They cannot join us. They know about the consequences.”

“We don’t like it. Of course not. We would love to have them here and it’s not an ideal solution.”

“Far from ideal. But, once the situation is like this you need to come up with a solution.”

“So, they have their coaches there. But it’ll not compensate. It will not be the same.”