By Anna Ellis • 17 July 2022 • 13:49

Costa Blanca's Elche sees the launch of robot dogs. Image: DM7/Shutterstock.com

Robot dogs are designed to be used for military missions, although they are not too far away from being put to use as guide dogs for blind people.

Software and artificial intelligence can be changed so that the dog can be adapted to whatever mission it is put to.

The robot dog created by Bumerania Robotics has 14 built-in cameras and is capable of climbing stairs, confirmed Infototal on Sunday, July 17.

The guide dog project is being developed in partnership with the University of Alicante (UA).

They have now developed a system so that the cameras are able to read the visual signals of traffic lights identifying if they are red, amber or green.

It also identifies pedestrian crossings and other road signs, as well as a car approaching at high speed. “A blind person can indicate an address and the robot dog will take you to the site safely,” explained the owner of Bumerania Robotics.

“It even incorporates a dog lead as if it were a real dog,” he added.

Earlier in July, we reported that Elche Business Park on the Costa Blanca added another innovative firm to its list with the headquarters of Bumerania Robotics.

In just two short years Bumerania Robotics have leapt to become the European leader in service robotics.

On Wednesday, July 6, the mayor of Elche, Carlos Gonzalez, accompanied by the company’s directors, Isidro Fernandez and Fernando Martín, confirmed that Elche is the economic and business enclave where its headquarters are to be founded.

Visitors will be able to admire the skills of robots: Geras, KetiBot, BumiBot, HolaBot and Ares with live demonstrations

The mechanical devices are designed specifically to increase people’s quality of life. Fernandez explained that some of its star products are the Geras which are care robots that look after the health of the elderly as well as entertain them.

Carlos Gonzalez congratulated Bumerania Robotics for its excellent business initiative and admired their great journey to get to the position they have.

When asked about Bumerania Robotics the Mayor said: “Robotics is not the future. Isidro Fernandez has shown us that it is already here, that it is the present.”

The Mayor also emphasized that a multitude of avant-garde products and services are born in Elche Business Park.

