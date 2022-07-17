By Anna Ellis • 17 July 2022 • 17:42

Costa Blanca's Gandia beach now has a free car park for Grau beach. Image: Gandia Town Hall

In total, 400 new parking spaces have been created, Gandia Town Hall has confirmed.

The first car park is located at the entrance of Grau Beach next to the library of the Polytechnic University while the second one is in the plot located on the Calle Ribera Baja.

These spaces are already available to users and will help visitors and customers of the shops in the square and Grau beach to have more facilities when visiting Gandia.

José Manuel Prieto, the mayor of Gandia has expressed his satisfaction with the implementation of these spaces and said that the executive’s intention is to continue expanding the free services that are available.

“In the coming weeks an asphalt facility will be set up in the facilities area, which will practically double the number of spaces currently available to the public to almost 800,” the mayor confirmed.

