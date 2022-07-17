Defibrillators are to be distributed throughout all state schools in England by summer 2023

By Annie Dabb • 17 July 2022 • 15:36

Image - Defibrillator: Benjam Penton/shutterstock

The UK government has announced that by the end of the academic year 2023, defibrillators are to be distributed throughout all state schools in England, as reported by theguardian.com

Those suffering a cardiac arrest have a higher chance of survival by more than 40% if able to access a defibrillator within three to five minutes of the attack, according to research. It is estimated that in order to provide a sufficient number of defibrillators throughout state schools in England, some 20,000 will be installed.

The government liaised with the British Heart Foundation Charity to produce this estimated quantity and have committed to funding at least one defibrillator in every school. It is expected that larger campuses will have multiple defibrillators. This project will begin no later than Christmas 2022.

Officials from The Department of Education (DfE) met the campaigner of this project Mark King, whose 12 year old son experienced sudden cardiac arrest during a swimming competition in 2011.

In memory of his son, Oliver, King funded the Oliver King Foundation. Since then, King and Jamie Carragher, former England footballer, have collaborated their efforts to push for mandatory defibrillators in schools.

It is hoped that, with the introduction of defibrillators, schools will provide better first aid training and education to students. The DfE have said that the installation of defibrillators throughout state schools in England will also develop the existing requirements for first aid training in schools’ curriculums.

Education Secretary James Cleverly has stressed that “access to funding must not stand in the way of every school having on-site access to a life-saving defibrillator”.

