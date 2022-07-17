Drunk drivers have to donate blood in Punjab

By Annie Dabb • 17 July 2022 • 13:41

Image - blood donation: iPreech Studio.shutterstock

In an attempt to curb traffic accidents in Punjab, a new law was introduced on Friday 15th that drunk drivers have to donate blood or carry out community service in a nearby hospital if caught.

The unique initiative of the Punjab government has sparked controversy amongst the public.

The new traffic law was issued by the Aam Aadmi Party. If drivers who are caught drunk driving fail to comply with the penalty of a 1 litre blood donation or community service they will be subject to fines. The fines will be doubled if drivers repeat offences such as speeding or drink driving. The drunk drivers’ license will also be suspended for three months.

The government in Punjab has also authorised that anyone caught violating traffic rules will be subjected to a refresher driving course and will have to obtain a new certificate from the Transport Authority to validate their right to drive.

Other breaches of the traffic laws include overspeed, using a mobile phone whilst driving, drunk driving, and running red lights. Over speeding can make the culprit liable to a fine of 1000 rubies.

These new laws have been introduced due to the high rates of traffic accidents in Punjab where every day 13 people are killed in road traffic accidents. Between 2011 and 2020, more than 56,959 accidents occurred in Punjab, resulting in 46,550 deaths, according to arytvnews.com.

