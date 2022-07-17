By Anna Ellis • 17 July 2022 • 15:24

Heatwave leaves 8 people dead in the Valencian region on the Costa Blanca. Image: Ed ConnorShutterstock.com

The heatwave that has been spreading across the country since July 10, has claimed eight lives in the last three days in the Valencia region.

Eight people in the Valencia region whose cause of death is attributed to excess temperature are among the 360 deaths observed throughout Spain confirmed Official Press on Sunday, July 17.

These statistics from the Carlos III Health Institute state that, in the Valencian region, half of the deaths (4) occurred on Friday, July 15.

Three deaths were recorded on Thursday, July 14, and the remaining one on Wednesday, July 13.

During the first few days of the heatwave, between July 10 and July 12, there were no fatalities in Alicante, Castellon and Valencia.

In Spain as a whole, the “observed and estimated” deaths due to the heatwave peaked on Friday, with 123 deaths. On July 14 during the peak of the heatwave, the figure recorded was 93.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) warns that temperatures will continue to rise in the middle of a heatwave caused by an anticyclone near Ireland and an isolated high-level depression (DANA) to the west of the Peninsula, which is bringing a “very dry” African air mass to the country.

There will be a brief thermal relief at the end of this episode of extreme heat, which is expected to end on Monday, July 18

But after Tuesday, temperatures are expected to rise again with a new heatwave.