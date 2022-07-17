By Annie Dabb • 17 July 2022 • 11:09

Image - Liz Truss: Ian Davidson Photography/shutterstock

Liz Truss, a future Tory leader hopeful and Prime Minister wannabe, has expressed her desire to replace ‘Whitehall-inspired Stalinist housing targets’, which she sees as a ‘Labour approach’ with tax cuts.

She wants to reintroduce neoliberalism in the form of deregulation and tax cuts as part of her plan to encourage developers to built new homes. and tackle stagflation: slow economic growth and soaring inflation.

Truss has committed herself to delivering ‘the biggest change in our economic policy for 30 years’ if she is elected as Prime Minister, as reported by dailymail.co.uk

The competitor for the dominant Tory leadership role has recommended a “bottom-up” approach to grow the UK economy by creating incentives for investment through the country’s tax system.

In the spirit of healthy competition, Truss has also commended her rivals, such as former Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch, whom Truss has said she would offer a prominent role in her cabinet were she to win, according to cryptomatters.net

Badenoch, like fellow contendors Penny Morduant and Tom Tugendhat, may benefit from the distance between themselves and Boris Johnson, who has been harshly criticised by media and regarded as untrustworthy by many politicians and public alike since PartyGate.

Despite her lesser political knowledge in comparison to the other contenders, Badenoch has been praised as “the most exciting thing about this contest” as reported by The Financial Times. Hr experience in “three different government departments” also makes her a strong competitor for the Conservative’s newest leader.

