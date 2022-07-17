Meghan Markle “furious” that her romantic relationship was more important than her charity work

By Annie Dabb • 17 July 2022 • 11:39

Image - Meghan Markle: Shaun Jeffers/ shutterstock

Prior to her marriage to Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle featured on the cover of Vanity Fair’s September 2017 issue under the headline ‘Wild About Harry’. The then 37 year old American actress consulted her PR firm about the headline, “furious” that the magazine had presented her romantic relationship as more important than her charity work, as reported by gbnews.uk

Shortly after their marriage in 2o20, Harry and Meghan “stepped back” from the Royal Family. They currently reside in an £11 million mansion in Montecito in California with their two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, according to Hello magazine.

Author of ‘Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors’, Tom Bower, has commented that Meghan’s openness about her relationship with Prince Harry was shocking to royal aides. Bower has accused Meghan of using “her relationship with Harry to promote herself.”

Markle herself apparently reacted “hysterically” when she received pre-publication copies of the Vanity Fair issue and found out that they had led with quotes such as “personally, I love a great story” rather than emphasising the philanthropic stories she had told the Vanity Fair journalist, Sam Kashner, in an interview.

Bower justifies this decision by Vanity Fair as researches could not sufficiently substantiate Markle’s two stories about her activism. According to Bower, Kashner has been explicitly told by Prince Harry to avoid sensitive topics such as race, Donald Trump and the couple’s romance.

Later, in the couple’s interview with Oprah, Harry admitted that he was worried history was “repeating itself” with his wife, a nod to the mistreatment his mother, Princess Diana received when she, like Markle, married into the royal family. This led to Harry and Meghan stepping back from their roles as “senior” royals prior to their move to the US.

Despite her anger at the media’s focus on her romance rather than her charity work, in the married coupe’s podcast Archewell Audio, Meghan Markle has promoted “love” to her listeners, as “no matter what life throws at you guys, trust us when we say, love wins”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.