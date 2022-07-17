By Matthew Roscoe • 17 July 2022 • 8:32

BREAKING: Parts of missing Mi-8 helicopter piloted by Russian biathlete Igor Malinovsky found in Kamchatka. Image: Telegram Bazz

FRAGMENTS of a burnt Mi-8 helicopter piloted by Russian biathlete Igor Malinovsky, which went missing late on Saturday, July 16, have been discovered in the Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia on Sunday, July 17.

Igor Malinovsky, a multiple world junior biathlon champion, was piloting the Robinson Mi-8 helicopter from the Uzon Valley to the village of Milkovo when it went missing on Saturday, July 16.

Reports from Russia on Sunday, July 17, suggest that parts of the missing helicopter, which is believed to have been carrying three people on board, were found in Kamchatka, Russia on the morning of Sunday, July 17.

According to local reports, the helicopter, which belongs to Vladimir Malinovsky’s private company Vzlyot, stopped communications due to bad weather.

Malinovsky’s son Igor, a biathlete and multiple world and European junior champion, was at the helm.

On Sunday, July 17, the Kamchatka Territory’s Governor Vladimir Solodiv said: “Rescuers in Kamchatka have found the Robinson helicopter, missing since yesterday, burned 13 kilometres south of the Uzon caldera.

“The chopper with two passengers on board and a pilot was on a private flight, and the group was not registered as tourists.”

According to Solodov, the weather was unfavourable for flights at the scene on Saturday, with low clouds and revealed that no bodies have been found upon initial search of the scene.

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you with further information when it is made available.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.