Penny Mordaunt has promised ‘millions of green jobs’ if she wins Conservative leader competition

By Annie Dabb • 17 July 2022 • 16:00
Image - net zero: GVLR/shutterstock
A campaigner for the environmental protection, Mordaunt has asserted to Tory critics of net zero that “environmentalism and conservatism go hand in hand” and that it is a “core principle” of who she is.
Mordaunt is intent on firmly building net zero, the plan to cut greenhouse has emissions to as close to zero as possible, into her plans for the Conservative party if she wins the position against other candidates, including Kemi Badenoch, Liz truss and Tom Tugendhat and Rishi Sunak.
As MP for Portsmouth North, of all the Tory leader wannabes, Mordaunt is the only candidate this far into the competition who has prioritised and set out clear views and intentions to tackle climate change. Badenoch and Tugendhat have expressed criticism over the domestic carbon reduction pledges.
Cop26 president and Conservative MP for Reading West, Alok Sharma, has threatened resignation if the next leader of the Tory party does not do enough to promote effective measures for the preservation and improvement of the environment.
Along with the 4 other remaining candidates, Mordaunt will have to put her money where her mouth is on Monday, when Sharma will question their intentions for climate policies and green matters in general.
Mordaunt has already expressed her commitment to an eco-friendly farming plan in which she will “reform EU land subsidies” and “reward farmers here at home who champion nature and sustainable management of the countryside.”
Pushing for “net zero transition”, Mordaunt has also maintained that it will “create millions of green jobs over the next decade. Fast.” and that renewable energy would “rapidly enhance the UK’s energy security”.
From Newcastle originally, Annie is based in Manchester and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
