Rare albino whale carcass washed up on Australian beach leaves Migaloo a mystery

By Annie Dabb • 17 July 2022 • 10:36

Image - Migaloo: Jonas Liebschner/Whale Watching Sydney

A rare albino whale carcass has washed up on Mallacoota beach in eastern Victoria, Australia on Sunday 17th July.

It was first feared that it could be world-famous white humpback whale Migaloo, because albinism is extremely rare amongst whales and the location of the whale lines up with Migaloo’s migration pattern. However, a government authority has confirmed that it is a different whale which has died. This means that the whereabouts of Migaloo, who has not been since in 2 years, remain a mystery.

Migaloo had been regularly sighted from Byron Bay from, Australia’s most easterly point, between 1991 and 2020, according to migaloo.com.au. Believed to have been born in 1986, Migaloo’s name is the word used to describe a “white fella” by the Aboriginal community in Queensland.

Fundamental to white whale research, Migaloo even has his own twitter account.

The young sub-adult female albino whale which measures 10 metres in length was reported to look “pretty spectacular.” by a local resident Peter Coles. He said she was “beautiful even though it was dead….It was pure white and marble looking…like a sculpture, it almost didn’t look real.”

Coles also commented that although there were not yet any signs of decomposition, the albino whale “did look very, very dead”.

People have been warned that they will be severely penalised if they attempt to take unauthorised samples – such as teeth – from the washed-up albino whale carcass, as reported by radioexe.co.uk.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.