By Matthew Roscoe • 17 July 2022 • 14:20

Seven more Russian tanks destroyed by Ukraine in latest combat losses update. Image: Facebook Ukraine MoD

ON Sunday, July 17, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, including the destruction of more Russian tanks.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD announced that a further seven Russian tanks had been destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Saturday, July 16. This takes the number of Russian tanks lost in Ukraine to 1684.

According to the latest data, another 160 Russian soldiers died in battle, which has brought the total to around 38,300.

Five more Russian forces’ Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were also destroyed as well as one more Russian anti-aircraft warfare system.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of one Russian MLRS which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 248. Ukraine also confirmed the destruction of one Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), taking the total to 688.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 17.07 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 17.07 were approximatelyhttps://t.co/4WyoavH2Ta#stoprussia pic.twitter.com/FrxAq1eWco — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) July 17, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Saturday, July 16 in the Bakhmut direction.

A detailed breakdown of the 144th day of the war also shows that the loss of the Five more Russian forces’ Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) now means Ukraine has destroyed 3879, while the destruction of one more Russian anti-aircraft warfare system now means that Putin’s army has now lost 110 in total.

The destruction of four Russian cruise missiles by Ukraine’s Armed Forces takes losses up to 166 and the destruction of 11 more Russian vehicles and fuel tanks brings the total to 2746.

