The experiment to promote mindfulness in schools has failed

By Annie Dabb • 17 July 2022 • 14:02

Image - student: Drazen Zigic/shutterstock

An experiment to promote mindfulness in schools has failed. Although the experiment was intended to teach students to meditate and live in the moment, instead of becoming more engaged with their education, many young people have said they are “bored” by meditation and mindfulness, as reported by bbc.com.

Mindfulness is a practice which teaches focus and is supposed to help people pay attention to whats going on around them and happening in the moment. In order to engage in mindfulness one must channel their own thoughts and feelings into the present circumstances and environment in which one finds themselves.

Many people claim mindfulness helps to improve their wellbeing, mental health and to build a better understanding of the world around them. There are apps such as Thinkspace or Smiling Mind which are available to download onto your mobile phone to help you achieve this feeling of contentment, tranquility and focus.

In the united kingdom, health and education services suggested that mindfulness could be a great help to teenagers and young people in a period of great vulnerability and disruption. Mindfulness has been posited as a great way to approach mental health problems.

A group of investigators at leading university Oxford and Cambridge carried out the an experiment to introduce mindfulness into secondary schools in order to promote better student well being and better results as a consequence.

The experiment has been a failure as students have denounced mindfulness as “boring”.

