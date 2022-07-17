Third day of easyJet cabin crew strike action sees fewer flights cancelled in Malaga

By Chris King • 17 July 2022 • 23:56

Image of an easyJet aircraft. Credit: EasyJet media

Malaga airport has seen fewer flights cancelled during the third day of easyJet cabin crew strike action in Spain.

As reported by the USO union, the third day of strike action by easyJet cabin crew (TCP) in Spain has resulted in only two flights being cancelled at Malaga airport up until 7pm this evening. These included one flight to London Gatwick and another to Charles de Gaulle in Paris. Seven flights were also delayed, either arriving or departing.

In total, 18 flights were cancelled in easyJet’s three Spanish bases. Eleven departures or arrivals occurred in Barcelona’s El Prat, and five more at the Palma de Mallorca facility. There have been a total of 37 delayed flights, nineteen of which affected Palma airport, eleven at El Prat, and seven at the Costa del Sol airport.

The third round of strikes by easyJet cabin crew will take place on July 29, 30, and 31. Similar action by Ryanair cabin crew will start again tomorrow, Monday, July 18, and continue until Thursday, July 21. These are again called by the USO and Sitcpla unions, at Ryanair’s 10 Spanish bases, which include Malaga and Sevilla in Andalucia.

Miguel Galan, the person in charge of Flight of USO-Air Sector, said today that the unions expect that “there will continue to be cancellations as a result of the disorganisation of the company when notifying the minimum services”. Following the “dismissals of unjustly retaliated colleagues” for exercising this right, the workers have more spirit to support the action he assured.