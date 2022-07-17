By Chris King • 17 July 2022 • 2:44

Image of a British M270 firing at Otterburn Training Area in 2015. Credit: Wikimedia - Cpl Jamie Peters RLC OGL v1.0

Top-of-the-range M270 multiple launch rocket systems donated by European countries have arrived in Ukraine.

As announced on Friday, July 15, by Oleksii Reznikov, the Ukrainian Defense Minister, his country’s military has officially taken delivery of the first MLRS M270 multiple launch rocket systems, donated by European countries.

These weapon systems are a modernised version of the M142 Himars, mounted on an agile wheeled system. Based on an armoured tracked chassis, the M270 system is manufactured by the American company Lockheed Martin. It entered into service with the United States Army in 1893.

“The first M270 MLRS have arrived! They will be good company for HIMARS on the battlefield. Thanks to our partners. No mercy for the enemy”, the Ukrainian minister joyfully posted on his Twitter profile @oleksiireznikov.

Long Hand Family of #UAarmy has been enlarged: the first MLRS M270 have arrived!

They will be good company for #HIMARS on the battlefield.

Thank you to our partners .

No mercy for the enemy. *Photo by @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/F8rJ7LNPEX — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) July 15, 2022

The M270 can fire all standard 227mm unguided rockets, with a maximum range of 32km and dual-purpose submunitions. It can also fire extended-range rockets that can hit targets up to 45km away. Additionally, the latest variant can fire ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System) missiles with a range of 300 km.

In the past weeks, more than 30 russian military hubs have been destroyed with 🇺🇦HIMARS. #UAarmy is cutting off the russian hydra’s heads on a daily basis. We will continue to do so until we have succeeded in cutting off the last head. — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) July 15, 2022

Among the various countries that have provided military support to Kyiv, is the United Kingdom. Last June, London confirmed the delivery of the M270 system. Ben Wallace, the British defence minister, explained that this system will allow the Ukrainian army to: “hit its key targets more precisely on the battlefield”.

British television confirmed late last month that Ukrainian soldiers were being trained in England. One of their training sessions consisted of how to use these multiple launch systems.

These long-range tactical missiles are capable of hitting targets both at sea and on land. When installed in Kyiv, they could be used to attack Russian headquarters, fuel depots, air defences, and artillery.

Other countries to have confirmed delivery of the M270 to Ukraine include Germany and Norway. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are expecting to receive ten units. This can go a long way in helping to repel the continual bombardment by the Russian forces.

Over the past 24 hours, the russian occupiers have carried out missile and artillery strikes on 4 cities of Ukraine: Dnipro, Odesa, Chuhuiv and Nikopol. Dozens of civilians reported killed and injured! — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) July 16, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.