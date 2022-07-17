By Anna Ellis • 17 July 2022 • 16:07

UK donates another million doses of covid vaccine to Bangladesh. Image: UK Government.

The donation of another million doses of the covid vaccine to Bangladesh follows the four million doses sent last year.

The UK bilaterally donated one million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh. The vaccine consignment arrived in Bangladesh on 23 February 2022, the UK government confirmed on Sunday, July 17.

This bilateral donation from the UK will reinforce Bangladesh’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic and the country’s economic recovery.

Prior to this, the UK donated over four million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh in December 2021 through COVAX facilities.

While welcoming the second consignment of vaccines donation from the UK, the British High Commissioner HE Robert Chatterton Dickson said

“We welcome the arrival of one million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the UK to Bangladesh. This bilateral donation adds to the four million doses that the UK donated through COVAX last year.”

“This support from the UK takes us one step ahead to defeat the pandemic and further strengthens our commitment to stand with the people of Bangladesh to recover faster and build a healthier and prosperous future.”

Complementing the vaccine donations, the UK’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), through its delivery partners, created an enabling environment for the Government of Bangladesh to accelerate and expand the vaccination program as well as reduce the transmission of the infection, especially among the low-income people.

This includes support for online vaccine registration for the disadvantaged, raising awareness, additional healthcare provider and technician support, training of health workers including vaccinators, and transporting vaccines to the districts as well as to the schools across the country.