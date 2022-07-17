UPDATE: Wildfires in Mijas and surrounding areas controlled

By Annie Dabb • 17 July 2022 • 12:39
Breaking-news-EWN
Following efforts carried out last night to deal with the spreading of the blaze due to the Levante wind, a perimeter has been closed in the western area and the situation has been calmed, with the help of the Mijas Fire Brigade.
Active outbreaks have been subdued however there are still several hot spots.
Residents of Malaga had to just grab “a few essentials” and run, Ellen McCurdy told BBC News. However shops and restaurants have remained open in Mijas pueblo.
One hundred and twelve residents from the Buenavista Urbanization in Alhurine have been allowed to return home and the A-404 and A-387 roads have been reopened.
Municipal officers and workers continue to work tirelessly to control the flames.
From Newcastle originally, Annie is based in Manchester and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
