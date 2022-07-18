54-year-old British tourist found dead on his sunbed in Crete

By Anna Ellis • 18 July 2022 • 14:44

A British tourist was found dead on the Greek Island of Crete. Image: chasdesign/Shutterstock.com

A British tourist was found dead on the Greek Island of Crete after beachgoers became concerned because the man had been lying on his sunbed for hours without moving.

Upon investigation, beachgoeers realised the man was unconscious and raised the arlarm around 8:00.PM on Saturday, July 16, the Mail has confirmed.

Emergency services raced to the scene and performed CPR at the scene. He was then taken to Herakilon University Hospital but sadly pronounced dead.

The man’s identity has not yet been revealed, and his body is scheduled to undergo a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of his death.

The news comes just days after another British Tourist died in a tragic accident in Turkey.

The 30-year-old was attempting to anchor his vessel to a rock on the Island of Nimos when he slipped on a rock on Tuesday, July 12.

The young man then disappeared into the water.

A lifeboat was dispatched and took the man to the nearby island of Symi, just off the southern coast of Turkey, where he was treated at the medical centre.

Doctors provided first aid and were preparing to transfer him to a larger hospital when he died, local media reported.

Coastguards then returned to tow the ship and the remaining passengers to the harbour in Symi, where the boat is now anchored.

The other three passengers were not injured in the incident, which appears to be a tragic accident.

Symi port authorities have launched a routine investigation into the death.

The body of the Briton has now been transferred to the island of Rhodes so that an autopsy can be performed.